Debra L. Rich

AUBURN — Debra L. Rich, 69, of Auburn, went home to be with her LORD on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the Commons. She was the daughter of the late William Rich Sr. and Betty Mazzeo.

Debra helped many people over the years working as a drug and alcohol rehab counselor for Baden Street Settlement in Rochester. She was a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church in Harford, NY.

She loved being funny, laughing and telling jokes. Debra was a compassionate and giving heart and she loved to share her faith in Christ with anyone.

She is survived by,daughter, Jennifer Rich; sisters: Jacqueline (Robert) Baulick, Kathy (Bill) McKane, Patti (Dave) Murillo; brothers: William Rich Jr., Steven Potter; grandchildren: Joshua Aubert, Jessica (Mark) Radcliff, Colby Aubert and Martin Pease; great-grandchildren: Aurora Radcliff and Mark Radcliff Jr.; best friend, Elizabeth Crofton.

In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by her sister, Janet Potter; brother, Fred Potter Jr. and best friend, Rubina Saigol.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be the next day on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Minoa United Methodist Cemetery in Minoa, NY.