Deidre Helene Seamans

Sept. 1, 1934 - March 10, 2023

AUBURN - Deidre Helene Seamans, 88, of Schwartz Towers, Auburn, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at her home. Born September 1, 1934 in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Helen LaRue Jones.

She was employed for many years with Welch Allyn in Skaneateles. In addition to spending time with her loving family, Deidre enjoyed following the Chris Taylor Band and the Custom Taylor Band.

She is survived by her children Connie Fitzsimmons of NC, Jacqueline (Rick) Spinosa of Weedsport, Richard Seamans of Auburn, Kathleen Taylor of FL, Tina (Keith) Wiers of Weedsport and Tammy (Virgil) Holmes of Auburn; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as best friends Gloria Higgins and Rosemary Bryant.

Per Deidre's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

