DeLancey Wayne

Oct. 14, 1929 - Jan. 21, 2021

AURELIUS — DeLancey Wayne, 91, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at his home in Aurelius. Born in Cayuga on Oct. 14, 1929, Del grew up on the family farm in Springport.

He spoke proudly about the hard but fulfilling life on the farm. He was the oldest son of DeLancey and Emma Wayne. He attended Union Springs High School and then joined the US Marine Corps, serving in China at the end of WWII. Upon his return home Del married his high school sweetheart Norma Coapman. Del and Norma raised four children together and were a devoted couple until her death in 2015.

Early in his career Del worked as an auto mechanic at a local garage in Auburn. Eventually he, his brother Marty and Ed Greenwood purchased the garage and started Wayne Auto Electric, an auto parts store. In retirement Del enjoyed wood working, golf and served as the groundskeeper at D&W Diesel until his death. Del and Norma spent their winters in Arizona for many years.