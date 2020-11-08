Delores A. Montross

"Pinky" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, graduated from Weedsport Central High School, Class of 1956. She retired from many years of service for Cayuga County, working in the Master files department and also spent several years as a clerk for BOCES. Delores was the Town of Sennett assessor and Ladies Auxiliary member for the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department for numerous years. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Delores's most cherished and favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all of them.