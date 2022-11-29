Delos H. Ritton

CAMILLUS — Delos H. Ritton, 88, of Camillus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at St. Camillus. Born to Harold and Pauline Ritton in Cobleskill, he graduated from Cobleskill High School and attended Alfred University.

He lived in Bainbridge, then the Auburn area for 25 years before moving to Virginia for six years, and then back to Cobleskill before moving to Elbridge and then finally to Camillus in 2016.

He worked for McQuay International for most of his career but also at the A&P Grocery Store, Bendix Corp., Games Farmers Market and several McDonald's locations.

Delos' interests included woodworking, model train layouts and train magazines, he was a former assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scouts and a member of Christ Community Church of the Nazarene.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie (Roe); his sons: Steven (Cindy) Ritton, of Corning and Kevin (Dawn) Ritton, of Newport News, VA; a daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Casselman, of Camillus; a brother, Dale, of Venice, FL; six grandchildren: Christy, Kandi, Tami, Ian, Jon (Shianne), Jacob; a great-grandchild, Lucille; and a nephew, Robert Kilmartin.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, 10 Genesee St., Camillus. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 3644 Warners Rd., Syracuse. Burial will be in Bramanville Prospect Cemetery, in Bramanville, NY.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Christ Community Church.

