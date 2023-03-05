Delvin Wilt

PORT BYRON - Delvin "Ted" Wilt died on Monday, February 27, 2023 after a brief stay in Auburn Community Hospital.

He Celebrated his 105th Birthday on October 17, 2022, and was preceded in death by his parents, George Frederick and Ethel Emmons Wilt; Lola (Nelson) Wilt, his wife of 72 years; sisters Barbara (Charles) Ford and Effa (Chester) Warsevecv; brothers Robert (Norma) and Frederick (Martha); and grandson, 1st Lt. John Wilt USMC. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen; son, Nelson; and daughter-in-law, Ann (Pusack) Wilt; and nieces and nephews, including Sharon (Michael) Jedra and Faith (James) Bailey, and Cregg (Sherry) Ford.

Ted was a lifelong resident of the Port Byron, NY area and had an interesting and fulfilling life. As a young boy, he had an exceptional work ethic and had jobs in the Port Byron area, including working at a doughnut making shop, delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, and helping at his grandfather's and father's grain mill on Green Street.

He graduated from Port Byron Central High School in 1935 and worked in factories in the Auburn area, including Columbia Rope and Auburn Spark Plug. In 1948 he purchased a local milk delivery business and operated it as Wilt Dairy for 25 years, delivering milk products to residences and stores in Port Byron, Troop, Montezuma and Conquest, and to schools in Port Byron.

His favorite hobby was carpentry, and following the sale of his business he went to work for Lyman Wethey Home Building before retiring in 1980.

Ted and Lola were active members of Port Byron United Methodist Church for all their married lives. He served on a number of committees, held leadership positions in the church and took great pride in being an active participant in the group responsible for the construction of the new building when the congregation re-located in 1970 to South Street in Port Byron.

Ted also supported the local community including serving as a member of the Civil Defense Group in the 1950s and on the Zoning Appeals Committee. Ted was an avid watcher of New York Yankees and Syracuse University basketball games, and he enjoyed traveling with Lola to many locations, including Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, Switzerland, and England. He also enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Easka Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, which he built a good part of by himself.

Ted's family would like to thank his friends who supported and visited him in his later stages of life when he was mostly at home, and especially to the dedicated team of caregivers who provided him exceptional care and companionship following an illness in 2021. They made it possible for him to remain in his own home until the end of his life which was his greatest wish.

Calling hours on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church, South St., Port Byron. Funeral Services will follow at 4:15 p.m. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Port Byron United Methodist Church, the Port Byron Fire Department Ambulance Service, or to the Cayuga Country Meals on Wheels Program located on 149 Genesee St. in Auburn NY.