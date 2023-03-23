Dene Barton Chapman, Jr.

Jan. 10, 1944 - March 19, 2023

SKANEATELES — Dene Barton Chapman, Jr., 79, of Skaneateles, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Chapman was born in Auburn on Jan. 10, 1944 to the late Dene Barton Chapman, Sr. and Jean Metcalf Chapman.

Bart, as he was known by many, was the purchasing manager at Monorail, a division of Columbian Rope.

At the end of his career he served as the head of maintenance at St. Joseph's School in Auburn; a job he truly enjoyed. Bart had a love for cats, vintage cars and the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. He and his wife, Linda enjoyed walking nature trails and hiking to view waterfalls throughout central New York.

Bart is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Clark Chapman; his brother, Michael (Loraine) Chapman, of Laguna Beach, CA.; his sisters: Molly Kresler, of Auburn and Carol Chapman, of Martha's Vineyard; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bart's memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA.

To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.