Denis Joseph Harrington

SKANEATELES — Denis J. Harrington, of Skaneateles, passed on August 31, 2020 in the presence of loving family. Born in Auburn in 1929, Denis was the son of the late Joseph Joachim and Mary Carr Harrington. Denis was an altar server for Sacred Heart and St. Alphonsus. Denis enjoyed waterskiing on Owasco Lake with his sister, Mary, and winter speed skating on frozen Hoopes Park. He graduated from East High School in Auburn, and worked summers for his father's business, JJ Harrington Concrete Company. He attended Assumption College in Windsor, Ontario and while there frequently traveled to Detroit's cultural communities during the golden age of jazz. He made many friends wherever he ventured. Denis was drafted into the US Army and served almost three years in the front lines of the Korean War throughout the harsh winters and humid summers. Once released, Denis returned to Auburn, where he met the love of his life, Susan Mason, and married in St. Alphonsus Church, with 500 guests. They moved to Florida, where Denis championed the building of the concrete platform for the NASA Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center, the only facility and national landmark in the USA that assembles rockets and sends humans to space and to the moon.