Denise E. Ceresnak

July 17, 1952 - July 31, 20233

WEEDSPORT - Denise E. Ceresnak, 70, of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in her home. Born in Auburn July 17, 1952, Denise was the daughter of the late John and Anna Janos Ceresnak and was a 1974 graduate of Hartwick College.

She was employed for many years with Mazzeo Associates as well as operating her own small business making her infamous cat toys. A true artist, Denise enjoyed oil painting and created some of her art with the memories of her trips to Russia.

She was a strong, open-minded, sweet, independent lady and a voracious reader. She could be found reading and participating in her writing group at the Weedsport Library. Denise also collected antiques, especially lamps, mugs and stamps. She loved all cats, great food and, above all, her loving granddaughter, daughter and family. She was a lover of all kinds of music and very spiritual on all levels.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Haley Brock; daughter, Tatianna Ceresnak (Robert "Red" Caspari) of Phoenix; brother, John Ceresnak of Auburn; sister, Olga Ashby (Gerald) of Elbridge; nieces and nephews Gayle, Chris, Hope and Tom; as well as, Kara, Shanti, Aaron and Robyn whom Denise considered her "adopted children".

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Anna Vlasta LaDouce and brother-in-law, Jeffery LaDouce.

Friends are invited to join the family for memorial services to be offered Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jordan Community Center.

To offer codolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.