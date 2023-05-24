Denise L. Bond

April 1, 1966 - May 19, 2023

AUBURN - Denise L. Bond, 57, of Auburn, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. Denise was born in Auburn on April 1, 1966, to the late Walter Bond and Rosalind Bennett.

Denise was an extraordinary cook; she was able to make any meal with ingredients found in the kitchen. She lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed being around people.

She will be missed by her family and her many friends.

Denise is survived by her children Shane Cardinale, Tyler Cardinale and Ryan Bond; sisters Amber Newville (Josh) Penny Bond, Opal Bond; and brother, Carl Bond.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Stephanie VanFleet; and grandparents, Lillian (Wolfe) O'Shea, Clayton Bennett, Charles and Goldie Bond.

In honoring Denise's love of animals, please consider donating to the Finger Lakes SPCA in her memory.

There will be no services held. At a later date, Celebration of Life will be at the discretion of the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.