BUFFALO - Dennis A. Pines, age 82, formerly of Auburn, NY passed away December 23, 2020. Son of the late Edmond D Pines, Sr. and the late Louise M Graney-Pines; brother of Molly Pianosi, Patricia (Robert) Heieck, Alice "Sherry" (Thomas) Cuff and Edmond "Eddie" (Kathleen) "Kelly" Pines, Jr. Also survived by three nieces, Monica Heieck-Treviso (Charles), Maureen Heieck-Bucklin (Robert), Colleen Cuff-Montondo (Richard), Karin Cuff-McMullen (Dennis) and one nephew Eric Heieck (Sarah); also survived by grand-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his friend and wife, Rosetta T. Rico, who passed away in 2009.

Dennis attended Holy Family High School, Auburn, NY, Auburn/Cayuga Community College, University of Maryland, Heidelberg, Germany, D'Youville College, Buffalo, NY, Maxwell School of Social Policy Syracuse University and SUNY at Buffalo. He was employed with Erie County Department of Social Services for over 12 years as a Social Services Training Supervisor; he was also employed for over 21 years with the SUNY Research Foundation at Buffalo State College serving as Director of the Medical Assistance Training Institute and subsequently as Director of Special Projects before his retirement in 2002. Dennis also presented at conferences and workshops at the local, state and national levels regarding health care delivery to our aging population through the Medicaid Program. Dennis received D'Youville College's prestigious Sociology award for exemplary scholarship giving him honorary faculty status. He received the Anne Lum Distinguished Alumnus Award - the award is given for outstanding service to the Alumni Association, the college and the community. Dennis coordinated the fundraising efforts for seed money to jump start Sr. Charlotte Barton Kinship Scholarship Fund which continues to be a major fundraising effort for the D'Youville Alumni Association. He served on the college's Alumni Board as both Vice-President and President of the Association. He was a past member of the college's Board of Trustees.