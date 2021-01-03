Dennis A. Pines
BUFFALO - Dennis A. Pines, age 82, formerly of Auburn, NY passed away December 23, 2020. Son of the late Edmond D Pines, Sr. and the late Louise M Graney-Pines; brother of Molly Pianosi, Patricia (Robert) Heieck, Alice "Sherry" (Thomas) Cuff and Edmond "Eddie" (Kathleen) "Kelly" Pines, Jr. Also survived by three nieces, Monica Heieck-Treviso (Charles), Maureen Heieck-Bucklin (Robert), Colleen Cuff-Montondo (Richard), Karin Cuff-McMullen (Dennis) and one nephew Eric Heieck (Sarah); also survived by grand-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his friend and wife, Rosetta T. Rico, who passed away in 2009.
Dennis was a Vietnam Era veteran having proudly served in the US Army for almost 4 years. He was the recipient of the National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Dennis attended Holy Family High School, Auburn, NY, Auburn/Cayuga Community College, University of Maryland, Heidelberg, Germany, D'Youville College, Buffalo, NY, Maxwell School of Social Policy Syracuse University and SUNY at Buffalo. He was employed with Erie County Department of Social Services for over 12 years as a Social Services Training Supervisor; he was also employed for over 21 years with the SUNY Research Foundation at Buffalo State College serving as Director of the Medical Assistance Training Institute and subsequently as Director of Special Projects before his retirement in 2002. Dennis also presented at conferences and workshops at the local, state and national levels regarding health care delivery to our aging population through the Medicaid Program. Dennis received D'Youville College's prestigious Sociology award for exemplary scholarship giving him honorary faculty status. He received the Anne Lum Distinguished Alumnus Award - the award is given for outstanding service to the Alumni Association, the college and the community. Dennis coordinated the fundraising efforts for seed money to jump start Sr. Charlotte Barton Kinship Scholarship Fund which continues to be a major fundraising effort for the D'Youville Alumni Association. He served on the college's Alumni Board as both Vice-President and President of the Association. He was a past member of the college's Board of Trustees.
Dennis held memberships with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Burchfield-Penny Art Gallery, WNY Artists Group, Preservation Buffalo-Niagara, WNY Friends of the Canadian Opera Company, Buffalo Front Runners/Front Walkers - he was a loyal and generous supporter of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Shaw Festival-Niagara on the Lake, Locust Street Neighborhood Art and many other music, theater and art organizations.
Dennis had many interests, one of which was international travel which included several trips to Western and Eastern Europe and North Africa (Morocco and Egypt). He had a special interest in Art History and collected works of art from many countries visited as well as works by a number of Western New York artists. His love of languages was very evident in his continued study of German, French and Spanish, Opera-theater-music-books were passions he pursued with enthusiasm and gusto. Dennis loved to "mix and mingle" and rarely turned down a social invitation or a Friday Happy Hour.
A private funeral service will be held at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, NY - Internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY with full military honors.