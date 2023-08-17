AURELIUS - Dennis J. Hares, 68, of 1391 W. Genesee Street Rd., Auburn, NY passed away after a long illness on August 12, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Raymond Hares and Della (Adams Hares) Sheffey and was a lifetime resident of Aurelius.

Dennis previously worked for Auburn Spark Plug for 25 years, Goulds Pumps and retired from K&L Logistics. He returned to the workforce for a short time at King's Auto Supply. Dennis enjoyed music and in his earlier years, enjoyed his time performing as one of the members of the Country Sunshine Band singing and playing numerous instruments. Dennis also enjoyed being outside doing yard work, and most recently trips to the casino and camping. But, most of all, he valued spending time with family.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Robin (Taro McCraw); two stepchildren, Jessica (Dan) McCraw Milbrandt, and Jason (Brandi) McCraw; two adopted sons, Nicholas and Noah McCraw; one sister, Debra (Tony) Minute; one nephew, Michael Minute; one niece, Michele Minute; five grandsons and one granddaughter.

Visiting hours will be Friday, August 18 from 2pm - 3:30pm with a service to follow at 3:30 pm at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. A private burial will be Fleming Rural Cemetery at a later date. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.