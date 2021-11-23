Dennis L. Ball

Nov. 23, 1949 - Dec. 9, 2019

VISALIA, CA — Dennis L. Ball, of Visalia, CA, 70, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 9, 2019, at Fresno Community Medical Center.

He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Binghamton, NY, the son of Dale Douglas Ball and Virginia Marie Warren. Dennis graduated from Port Byron Central High School in New York, Class of 1969. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, married his loving wife, Lorna, and then began his family and had a successful career as a Flight Engineer from 1969 to 1980. After his departure from the military, he became a contractor with McDonnell Douglas and moved to Visalia where he eventually became a Purchasing Manager for PB Loader in Fresno, CA.

Dennis was an avid fisherman and an occasional golfer, but his main passion was coaching both the Setters Softball Club and Visalia Dolphins for many years. Dennis had a huge loving family that he would rather spend time with than anything else.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father, Dale Douglas Ball, his mother, Virginia Marie Marks, and his brother, Dale Douglas Ball II. He is survived by his wife, Lorna; his children: Dale, Sherry, Tim, Vicky; his 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald and his wife, Sandra, of Mooresville, NC; and two nieces; and three nephews.

Graveside services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 from Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Port Byron, NY. Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of local arrangements.

Those who wish to remember Dennis in a special way may make donations in his memory to Valley Oak SPCA to: Development Department Valley Oak SPCA, 9405 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291 and the American Heart Association.