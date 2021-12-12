Dennis M. Jones

AUBURN - In loving memory of Dennis M. Jones who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday on Dec. 9, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness.

Dennis was born in Auburn the son of the late Robert and Mary Brooks Jones. He was a life resident of the City of Auburn. Dennis loved fishing and NASCAR.

Mr. Jones is survived by his siblings Sharon Farrelly, Judy Iovine, Tammy Dumas, Terry Jones, Ricky Jones and George Jones.

Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon in the Heieck – Pelc Funeral Home, LLC 42 E. Genesee St. Auburn, NY. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery immediately following calling hours.

