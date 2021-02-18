Dennis M. Loudon

June 18, 1948 - Jan. 10, 2021

WESTERLY, RI - Dennis graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1966, received his BA from Fordham University, juris doctor from the University at Buffalo School of Law, and MBA from University of Albany School of Business. He retired in 2003 after a career as an attorney for the Research Foundation of the State University of NY.

He is survived by his sisters Gloria Hoffman, and Monica (John) Stallone; brothers Steven Loudon, and Bennett (Janice) Loudon; nieces Angela (Sean) Hopkins, Amanda Loudon, and Rosalind Loudon; nephews Brian Loudon, John Stallone and Henry Loudon.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph P. Loudon and Marian (Conrad) Loudon; sister-in-law, Marilyn Loudon; and brother-in-law, Karl Hoffman.

Dennis will be remembered for his tremendous generosity, was an avid traveler, fisherman, hiker, and reader. Dennis was always planning his next adventure to discover nature and spend time at the beach that he loved. He will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends who he's touched throughout the years, all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Those who wish to make a donation may contribute to the leukemia and lymphoma society.