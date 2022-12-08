 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis M. Renahan

Dennis M. Renahan

Dennis M. Renahan

Feb. 13, 1935 - Dec. 6, 2022

AUBURN — Dennis M. Renahan, 87, husband of Nancy (Bronson) Renahan passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital following a short illness.

Denny was employed with the New York State Department of Correctional Services as a corrections officer at Auburn Correctional Facility and retired after 25 years. Upon retirement, he was an appliance salesman at Sears and Roebuck for 20 years. Denny was also a well-known bartender at Riordan's Restaurant who loved to socialize with the community.

Dennis was born on Feb. 13, 1935, the son of the late Dennis and Elizabeth Renahan. His three loving brothers James, Jake and William all proceeded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy (Bronson) Renahan. Together they have five children: Elizabeth (Jimmy) Festa, Michael (Kate) Renahan, Thomas Renahan, Margie (Dan) Gozdiff and Amy Lopez. They have nine grandchildren: Brian, Christopher, Kevin, Matthew, Patrick, Lexie, Audrey, Elise and Mia. They have six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Services for Dennis will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road. Receiving will begin at noon followed by Mass at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Matthew House, Inc.

