RED CREEK — Calling hours for Dennis M. Stanley, 72, of Red Creek, who passed June 17, 2021 will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt.5), Elbridge.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Community Burying Grounds, Eades Road, Town of Wolcott. Following the burial, friends are invited to join the family at the Red Creek Conservation Club on Waters Road. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.