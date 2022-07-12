Desma N. Holmes

Oct. 2, 1061 - July 7, 2022

AUBURN — Desma N. Holmes, 60, of Auburn passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Desma was born in New Jersey, on Oct. 2, 1961.

She is survived by her mother, Naoma Bates; her daughters: Jennifer (Jeremy) Barkley and Amy (Terry) Seamans; grandchildren: Alice Pratt, Hannah Seamans, Rylee Seamans and Erin Barkley; her significant other, Robin McDonald; his children: Michael McDonald and Jessica McDonald and their families; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Desma was predeceased by her father, Phillip Bates in 2014.

Services will be held privately for the family. Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. To leave condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.