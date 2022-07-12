 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Desma N. Holmes

  • 0
Desma N. Holmes

Desma N. Holmes

Oct. 2, 1061 - July 7, 2022

AUBURN — Desma N. Holmes, 60, of Auburn passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Desma was born in New Jersey, on Oct. 2, 1961.

She is survived by her mother, Naoma Bates; her daughters: Jennifer (Jeremy) Barkley and Amy (Terry) Seamans; grandchildren: Alice Pratt, Hannah Seamans, Rylee Seamans and Erin Barkley; her significant other, Robin McDonald; his children: Michael McDonald and Jessica McDonald and their families; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Desma was predeceased by her father, Phillip Bates in 2014.

Services will be held privately for the family. Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. To leave condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should set healthy boundaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News