Diana Ferrovecchio

Diana was born in Shamokin, PA. She was the daughter of Daniel L. and Ione Derck. She was the widow of Carl Ferrovecchio. Besides her mother, she is survived by a stepfather, Eduard Seetge; a son, Eduard; a daughter, Amanda Jackson; two brothers, Daniel Derck (Kathy) and John Derck (Pamela); two sisters, Angela Mixell (Lester) and Cindy Siracusa (David); a brother-in-law, Joe Tilford; and four grandchildren: Riley Derck, Catalina-Rose Wild, Brooklyn-Marie Wild-Creque-Jackson, Remington-Jameson Wild. She was predeceased by her father, Daniel Derck, and a sister, Pat Tilford.