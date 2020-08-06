You have permission to edit this article.
August 3, 2020

WEEDSPORT — Diana Ferrovecchio, 51, of South Seneca Street, Weedsport, died Sunday, August 3, 2020.

Diana was born in Shamokin, PA. She was the daughter of Daniel L. and Ione Derck. She was the widow of Carl Ferrovecchio. Besides her mother, she is survived by a stepfather, Eduard Seetge; a son, Eduard; a daughter, Amanda Jackson; two brothers, Daniel Derck (Kathy) and John Derck (Pamela); two sisters, Angela Mixell (Lester) and Cindy Siracusa (David); a brother-in-law, Joe Tilford; and four grandchildren: Riley Derck, Catalina-Rose Wild, Brooklyn-Marie Wild-Creque-Jackson, Remington-Jameson Wild. She was predeceased by her father, Daniel Derck, and a sister, Pat Tilford.

Private services for Diana will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Diana loved life and adored spending time with her grandchildren.

