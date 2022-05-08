Diane E. Valerio

WATERLOO - Diane E. Valerio, 74, of Waterloo, passed away at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse after a brief illness.

Diane was born in Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Sylvia Ricciuti, Sr. Upon graduating from Niagara Wheatfield High School, she furthered her education at SUNY Geneseo where she received a BS in Education and her Master's in Reading Education. She also received her Certificate of Advance Study in Educational Administration from SUNY Brockport. On July 8, 1972, she married the late Gary Valerio who passed before her in 2020. She was a teacher at Port Byron School for over 30 years.

Diane belonged to multiple civic organizations; including the Waterloo Lions Club, Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary where she served as past Chaplain, the Order of the Eastern Star of New York Brutus-Cato Star Chapter where she also served as past Chaplain, past member of the Lysander Grange, NYS Teachers Association, the Willard Memorial Cemetery Project, and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Waterloo for over 25 years. She most recently attended the Waterloo Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children Dominick Valerio of Auburn, NY and Shana Valerio of Fairport, NY; and was predeceased by her parents and husband.

Keeping with Diane's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo. For those wishing, donations in her memory may be made to the Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.