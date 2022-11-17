Diane H. Hutson

AUBURN — Diane H. Hutson, 82, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday evening, Nov. 11, 2022.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late, Lewis and Cecilia (Poole) Hutson. Diane graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, Class of 1958.

Diane worked for several years as a dancer for the famed NYC Rockettes. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Cecilia Hutson, of Auburn; two sisters: Mary Lou (Ted) Hrycko, Jill (Bob) Dello Stritto; brother-in-law, Bernie Cecchini; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In additioni to her parents she was also predeceased by a sister, Sandy Cecchini, brother, James Hutson, sister-in-law, Elaine Hutson and niece, Heidi Hrycko.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 for Diane's Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Diane's memory to the SPCA, York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

A special thank you to the caring staff of New Beginning's for their excellent care and compassion that was shown to Diane.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.