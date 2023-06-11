Diane (Hoagland) Kirkpatrick

BRADENTON, FL - Diane Louise (Hoagland) Kirkpatrick, 83, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Union Springs and Auburn, NY, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 24, 2023.

Diane's love of family was evident in all that she did. She was happiest when she was with family and loved hosting countless holiday gatherings and picnics at their lakeside home in NY. She was selfless, always putting her family first. Whether it was sewing costumes for school plays or staying up all night to design and bake intricate scenes on birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren, creating hand-made chocolates or enjoying painting classes in her later years, she delighted us with her creativity.

Diane mastered the art of multi-tasking – never missing her children's sporting events, piano lessons, theater performances, swimming lessons, dance recitals, booster club fundraising, or church activities. Diane created a home that her children's friends also loved, and she made our home their home.

Being kind, loving, caring and thoughtful were important values to her, and she lived and taught her children by example. She was always ready to give a warm embrace or make someone feel welcome with her beautiful smile.

She was a grandmother who truly knew how to spoil her grandkids with weekend sleepovers and fun-filled excursions. Diane was the glue that kept the extended family together - shifting to social media and the latest Apple devices in her late 70s to maintain connections with the "younger" generation of family and friends.

Diane's focus in life was caring for her family and being of service to others. As a young adult, she was a Regional and State Officer for the Rainbow Girls and later served with the American Legion Auxiliary in Auburn. She was an active member of the United Ministry Church of Union Springs.

Furthermore, whether she was serving her children's school as an Officer in the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), leading a pack of Cub Scouts or a troop of Brownies, fostering children, teaching Sunday school, working the Little League concession stand, or being a teacher's helper/room mother, she gave generously to her community.

She continued to selflessly give and care for others in her career as a home health care provider and then for 18 years at Auburn Memorial Hospital working in the intensive care and day surgery units.

She is survived by Kenneth Kirkpatrick, her loving and devoted husband of 63 years; children Tim (Jean) Kirkpatrick of Bradenton, FL, Michael (Cindy) Kirkpatrick of Auburn, NY, Karen (Mike) Osgood of East Longmeadow, MA, Tom (Tricia) Kirkpatrick of Sherrill, NY and David (Cathy) Kirkpatrick of Annville, PA; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, Harold "Hap" Hoagland and Louisa (Rothery) Hoagland; sister, M. Athaleen Hoagland Michel; and many beloved relatives and close friends.

Diane enjoyed collecting angels - and it makes perfect sense as angels are viewed as protectors, guides, and symbols of goodness. She spent her lifetime protecting, guiding, and loving unconditionally.

A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date this summer in NY. Donations may be made in Diane's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).