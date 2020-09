Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

PENN YAN — Diane J. (Squires) Emery passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020 at Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan after a long battle with cancer.

There will be a graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop, NY for family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan.