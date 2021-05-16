Diane M. DiMiceli

Aug. 2, 1939 - May 9, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Diane M. DiMiceli, of Saratoga Springs, died peacefully on May 9, 2021 at the age of 81. She was the first child of the late William and Catherine Slivinsky, born on August 2, 1939 in Hackensack, NJ.

Diane met the love of her life, A. Edward DiMiceli, Jr. "Eddie" in high school. They married in 1963 and enjoyed 44 years together before Ed passed in 2007. They loved traveling, going to the beach, golfing, gardening, and bike riding. Anyone who knew Diane knows that she was always busy with a project and was not one to sit still. Diane had a special gift of seeing and using color and design, whether it be in her fabulous gardens, a room in your house, or even an outfit. She believed it was best to be up and going and to accomplish something each and every day.