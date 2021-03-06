Diane M. Nichols

Nov. 3, 1957 - Feb. 24, 2021

WATERLOO — Diane M. Nichols "Granny/Mom," 63, became an angel (with the best view of the races) on Feb. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, NY.

Family and friends can put their racing gear on and celebrate her life from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the American Legion, 7 East Williams St., Waterloo. Donations can be made to her family.

Diane was born the daughter of the late Wanda W. Bell (Wialand) and Duane E. Goodwin on Nov. 3, 1957. On that same day 30 years later, her birthday, she married Gerald L. Nichols.

She was a devoted mother and Granny.

Diane is survived by her only child, Daphne Anderson; her stepson, Brian (Amanda); three grandsons: Kovi, Gavin, and Jax Dressing; sisters and brothers: Cindy Pellet, of Auburn, Katie Starkweather, of PA, Christopher Goodwin (Penni), of Union Springs; her second dad, Joe Bell, of Auburn; half brother, Willard Goodwin, of PA; and Aunt Lucille Neal, of PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sister, Charlette Goodwin; and brother, Richard Goodwin.