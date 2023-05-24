Diane M. Webster

AUBURN/ST. JAMES CITY, FL - Diane M. Webster, of Silver Street Rd., Auburn, NY and St. James City, FL, died peacefully on May 22, 2023, in Auburn NY.

Survived by her children Michael W. Shutter, Steven Webster (Linda), Cindy Kredo (Tom), Kathleen Webster, Karen Anthony (David), and James Webster; several loved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; with granddaughter Kim being with her in her final hours of need comforting her. She loved them all dearly. She is also survived by sister, Elaine Gaklik (Leon); daughter-in-law, Laurie Webster; several nieces and nephews, who were all her favorites and loved them as her own.

She was predeceased by her husband, Willam F. Webster, the love of her life; her son, Richard Webster; her daughter-in-law, Christina Webster; her parents, Kenneth Riester and Catherine Riester Kalet; stepfather, Simon Kalet; sister, Natalie Kalet Keogan and brothers: Ronnie Riester and Dick Kalet.

Diane was a graduate of Auburn Central High School and took several business courses at Cayuga Community College. She was formerly employed by Auburn Trust Company and Finger Lakes Communications. Diane and Bill also owned Finger Lakes Satellite.

Diane was full of life and was the fun aunt/mom; she was a true Irish woman who enjoyed a good time. She was a avid golfer and former member at Auburn Golf /& CC, where she was a past Club Champion and also Owasco CC where she got a "Hole in One".

Diane volunteered at Auburn Memorial Hospital, Matthew House, and the Beacon of Hope on Pine Island, FL; she was always willing to help when needed.

She enjoyed playing Bridge and started later in life, but picked it up quickly and was a top player; much like anything she put her mind to.

Diane was an artist of various forms, including jewelry design, silversmith, various types of painting, needlepoint, photography and glass art at which she was self-taught.

She enjoyed mowing her acres of grass and loved her Cub Cadet Tractor, and if she put on one of her homemade headbands, it was time to get to work.

Diane loved watching the birds, she enjoyed buying the smallest sadly plant and bringing it to life.

The Family Farm on Riester Rd. was her favorite spot and many generations have grown up there feeling the same way.

Most of all, she loved her family, friends and her many cousins she grew up with, and her best friends: Winnie Riester and Sue Cunliffe

God Bless Mom, she will be forever missed, We Love You.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Following mass, there will be a gathering at Springside Inn to continue to celebrate the life of Diane.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.