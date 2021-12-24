Diane Marie Shaver

April 27, 1941 - Dec. 18, 2021

MORAVIA — Diane Marie Shaver, 80, of 175 N. Main St., Moravia, died Saturday, Dec. 18 2021. She was born April 27, 1941 in Plattsburgh, NY.

Retired from Dryden Central School's Custodial Department. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church.

She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Carnicelli. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dennis Shaver; her brother, Frank (Mary) Morrow, of SC; a sister, Eva Ferrin, of Groton; one daughter, Ginger (Joe) McQueeney, of Auburn; four sons: Donald Raner, of Moravia, Dennis Shaver, of Ovid, NY, Thomas (Shelly) Shaver, of Alden, NY and Donald Shaver, of Syracuse; grandchildren: Cory (Laura) Raner, Christina (Rob) McQueeney, Joey McQueeney, Nicholas McQueeney, Tyler Raner, William Shaver, Sarah Shaver, and Julia Shaver; five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (last 45 minutes for a service), Dec. 29, 2021, at W.E. Wade Sons Funeral Service, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY 13118. Contribution can be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, Moravia, NY in Diane's memory.