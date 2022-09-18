Diane Marie (Shaw) Austin-DeRosa

March 4, 1954 - Sept. 14, 2022

AUBURN - Diane Marie (Shaw) Austin-DeRosa passed away peacefully at home, early Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends after a noble battle with an extended illness.

She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph F. and Louise (Zucchero) Shaw; a sibling, Joseph J. Shaw; and a daughter, Lori Lee Austin.

Born on March 4, 1954, Diane was a graduate of Auburn High School Class of 1972 and the BOCES Nursing Program.

In her life, she worked in many capacities, all involving service to those in need. These included: as an LPN in several local nursing homes, as a Dental Hygienist for the Cayuga County Health Department, as a licensed Massage Therapist, and as an Administrative Assistant at the Superintendent's Office of the Auburn Enlarged School District.

At the time of her retirement, she was a Nurse's Aide at Auburn Junior High School. Diane loved to garden and to decorate, she was particularly fond of farm and French country motifs. She loved baking cookies of all types, especially known for her Italian cookies at Christmas. She loved her friends and family and enjoyed shopping and antiquing with them. It was not unusual to see her with a paint brush in hand making various crafts. Another of her passions was the care of abused animals, adopting several rescues throughout her life.

The outpouring of support from her friends and family in her remaining days was a testament to her ferociously loving spirit. As one of her friends said: "She worked hard, she played hard, and she loved hard".

She is survived by her husband, Frank DeRosa; her children and their families, Brian (Paula) of Buffalo, NY, Timothy of Rochester, NY, Lisa, of Baltimore, MD; and their father, her former spouse, Danley Austin of Auburn, NY; her stepchildren Rachel DeRosa of Auburn, NY and Michael DeRosa of Auburn, NY; her grandchildren Sophie, Liam, Lyla and Finn (Brian and Paula) of Buffalo, NY; and Derrick DeRosa Buell (Michael) of Skaneateles, NY; and her siblings Dr. Americo (Judith) Santillo, of Auburn; James (Gail) Shaw of Golden, CO; and Michelle (Richard) Murray of West Palm Beach, FL; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for family and friends, will be held this Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., with services to follow at 11:30 a.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St.,Auburn. Please, if you are attending the funeral home and have a photo, story or memory of Diane that you would like to share with the family, they would appreciate you honoring her beautiful life, in this fashion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to causes close to Diane's heart: The Cayuga County ASPCA or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.