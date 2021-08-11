Diane Rose Ellis

June 18, 1945 - Aug. 7, 2021

AUBURN — Diane Rose Ellis, 76, of Auburn, NY passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, while surrounded by her family at home. Diane was born June 18, 1945 to the late James Daly and Hazel (Daly) Hart.

After raising her family in Cayuga County, she spent her time between Central New York and Central Florida, while traveling throughout the United States and Europe. She enjoyed music, reading, and gardening, and had a knack for beautifying both the indoors and outdoors with plants and flowers.

In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her sister, Mary Wright, and her granddaughter, Ashlee Rose Burnett. She is survived by her children: Scott (Jennifer) Burnett, Todd (Dawn) Burnett, Deanna (Scott) Walborn, and Denise Fachtmann-Ellis; her grandchildren: Corey, Chad, Danielle, Tyler, and TJ Burnett, Christopher, Sabrina, and Dominic Walborn, and Sierra Rose Fachtmann; five great-grandchildren; her siblings: Anne McClary, Agnes Matro, James Lawrence (Gloria) Daly, Nellie Jane (Robert) Mittiga, and Ted (Chrissy) Daly; many nieces and nephews including Pamela Cushing; and her beloved cat Finnigan.