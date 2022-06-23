Diego G. 'Jack' Locastro

Sept. 23, 1939 - June 14, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Diego G. "Jack" Locastro 82, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center Trustbridge Hospice on June 14 , 2022 after a long illness.

Jack was a wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and wonderful friend to all who knew him.

He was born on September 23, 1939, in Auburn, NY and was a graduate of West High School 1957.

Jack was predeceased by his parents George D. Locastro, Frances (Pagano) Locastro, his sister Catherine M. O'Brien, his brother-in-law James T. O'Brien.

He leaves behind his sister Ann Rabuano (Nick); his nieces Nichol Marrero (Paul) and Lesley Barber; three great-nephews; two great nieces; one aunt, Lucy Pagano; many cousins and close friends.

Jack lived every day to the fullest. He enjoyed his life on the Intracoastal Waterway watching boats and music events. He enjoyed golf, sporting events, cooking. He had a love for fine cuisine, fine dining, wine and a passion for horses.

He was truly loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed. A Mass will be said for Jack at Sacred Heart Church, Auburn, NY on July 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Jack Locastro's honor, please donate to Trustbridge Palm Beach Gardens Care Center Hospice, 3360 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33401.