Dietrich Walter Rossbach
Nov. 5, 1927 - April 26, 2021
SCIPIO CENTER — Dietrich Walter Rossbach, 93, of Scipio Center, NY passed away peacefully at his home with his family on April 26, 2021.
Dee was born in Leipzig, Germany on Nov. 5, 1927. He was the son of Frank Rossbach and Lina Hopfer of Jefferson, NY.
Dee moved to Brooklyn as an infant and became a naturalized citizen. He had an interest in farming from an early age, so his father indulged his interest by buying a small farm in Jefferson, NY.
In 1969, Dee and his wife, Billie bought a farm in Scipio Center, NY which he farmed for many years and later a farm in Port Byron.
After retiring from farming, Dee, never one to sit idle, became a groundskeeper and later a bus driver for SCCS. He also volunteered at the Hazard Public Library.
Dee enjoyed hiking and encouraged his children and grandchildren to follow suit. He was an avid history buff as well as having a keen interest in the natural world. One of Dee's favorite accomplishments was canoeing the Yukon and visiting Alaska where his father had been a goldminer. Dee traveled the world through stories and when he could no longer read due to eyesight loss, he listened to pre-recorded stories. His favorite poets were Robert Frost and Henry David Thoreau.
Dee was predeceased by his wife, Billie in April 2019. He is survived by his sons: Frank Arthur, of Scipio Center, NY and Robert Walter, of Davenport, NY; his daughter, Barbara Bdour, of Amman, Jordan; his sister, Sonia deFrancis, of Franklin, NY; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held in the summer.