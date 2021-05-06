Dietrich Walter Rossbach

Nov. 5, 1927 - April 26, 2021

SCIPIO CENTER — Dietrich Walter Rossbach, 93, of Scipio Center, NY passed away peacefully at his home with his family on April 26, 2021.

Dee was born in Leipzig, Germany on Nov. 5, 1927. He was the son of Frank Rossbach and Lina Hopfer of Jefferson, NY.

Dee moved to Brooklyn as an infant and became a naturalized citizen. He had an interest in farming from an early age, so his father indulged his interest by buying a small farm in Jefferson, NY.

In 1969, Dee and his wife, Billie bought a farm in Scipio Center, NY which he farmed for many years and later a farm in Port Byron.

After retiring from farming, Dee, never one to sit idle, became a groundskeeper and later a bus driver for SCCS. He also volunteered at the Hazard Public Library.