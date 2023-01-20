Dillon Deming Miles

AUBURN - Dillon Deming Miles, 29, of Auburn, NY, passed away suddenly January 17, 2023 . Born in Auburn, he was the son of William and Donna (Clark) Miles.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving fiance, Fala Copp; two sons: Drayon and Drake Miles; two sisters: Christina Miles (Tim Townsend) and Tiffany (Fred) Russell; nephews: Landon Miles, Briston and Edward Harmon, Quinn Townsend, Brian Syrell, Robert Church; niece, Talulah Jones; as well as many additional nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn. The omission of flowers is requested and contributions in memory of Dillon can be made to Cayuga County Mental Health, 146 North St., Auburn.

Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family. No services or burial is planned at this time.