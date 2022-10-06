Dollena 'Joy' Humes

April 22, 1921 - Oct. 3, 2022

Dollena "Joy" Humes, PhD., passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2022, at age 101. She was born April 22, 1921 to the late Cecile (nee Bonner) and Harold Humes.

Joy served as a WAVE in the US Navy during WWII from 1943-1946. Following her service, she received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 1950 and her PhD from Syracuse University in 1956.

In 1960, she published a book entitled "Oswald Garrison Villard, Liberal of the 1920's." Joy was a professor at Wells College in Aurora, NY from 1957-1985 and was granted the status of "Professor Emerita" in 1984.

After retiring from teaching, Joy served two terms as mayor of the village of Aurora, NY. Being civic minded, she served on several community boards including United Way, SPCA and Cayuga County Community College.

In 2016, at the age of 95, Joy became the first female veteran to take the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight from Buffalo to Washington, DC to visit the memorials built in honor of our veterans.

Joy is survived by several cousins and was predeceased by her brother, the late Allie Humes.

Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc., (716) 836-6500. Please visit Joy's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.