Dolores A. Bielowicz

May 21, 1941 - July 3, 2023

SYRACUSE - Dolores A. Bielowicz, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 3, 2023. Dolores was born in Auburn, NY, to Joseph and Anna (Mullally) DeMont. She spent the majority of her life in Auburn, NY.

She retired from TRW in 2003 to care for her granddaughter, who brought her so much joy.

Dolores endured a long, 18 year, battle with Alzheimer's disease. She loved to travel and loved spending time with her family. She loved the theater and often traveled with her daughter for Broadway shows, as well as with good friends to the local Merry-Go-Round Theater.

In her younger days, she enjoyed tennis and softball. She loved to laugh and loved to dance!

She will be truly missed by those she leaves behind, including her sister, Debra DeMont Bracht; sisters-in-law: Loretta Hoey of North Syracuse and Astrid DeMont of NC; a brother-in-law, Harry Farner of FL; a daughter, Nicole (Ron) Kelly of Cicero; a son, Brian Bielowicz of Ithaca; son, Ed Coraci of Auburn; two grandchildren: Alicia and Nate Kelly; and several beloved nieces and nephews and many good friends. Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Leon "Butch" Bielowicz. She was also predeceased by her sister, Mary "Kathy" Farner, and brother, David DeMont.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 10, 2023 at Holy Family Church in Auburn, followed by a memorial service at St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at Alz.org. To leave a message for the family please visit newcomersyracuse.com.