Dolores A. Deal

Aug. 9, 1946 - June 23, 2023

AUBURN — Dolores A. Deal, 76, formerly of Van Anden Street, Auburn, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Dolores was born in Auburn, NY on Aug. 9, 1946, to the late Joseph Nedza, Sr. and Mabel (Feeks) Nedza.

She was employed for many years at Auburn Memorial Hospital in housekeeping.

Dolores loved to crochet and was very talented at it, she would make blankets for friends and family as well as for Hospice patients. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing Tetris. Above all, Dolores loved and cherished the time she spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

Dolores is survived by her children: Lori (Carl) Mattison, Stephanie (Jason) Marriott, John (Crystal) Deal and Brian (Lauren) Deal; her grandchildren: Mathew, Nicole, Danielle, Wyatt and Kennadi; her great-grandchildren: Maddison and Eleanor; her brothers: John (Geraldine) Nedza and Tony (Susan) Nedza.

In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her four brothers and one sister.

Following Dolores' wishes there will be no services held. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.