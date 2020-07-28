Dolores Bernice Davis

June 22, 1947 — June 28, 2020

AUBURN — Dolores Bernice Davis was born to Charles and Ina Chilson on June 22, 1947 in Auburn, NY. Dolores, known by her friends and family as Dee or Deedy, passed away on June 28, 2020, in Tooele, UT, at the age of 73.

There will be an online Celebration of Life Memorial for Dee on August 2, 2020. For more information go to www.theanchorstore.com.

