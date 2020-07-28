Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

AUBURN — Dolores Bernice Davis was born to Charles and Ina Chilson on June 22, 1947 in Auburn, NY. Dolores, known by her friends and family as Dee or Deedy, passed away on June 28, 2020, in Tooele, UT, at the age of 73.