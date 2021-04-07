Dolores 'Dorrie' (Picciano) Mott

AUBURN — Dolores 'Dorrie' Picciano Mott, of Auburn, passed away peacefully with the comfort of her family at Auburn Community Hospital on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Agnes (Bellora) Picciano, her brother, Richard "Dickie" Picciano, and the love of her life, Donald Fordham.

Although Dorrie had no children of her own she was a mother to so many throughout the years. She was a caregiver that dedicated her life, her home, and her love to the children she took care of. It was over a 40-year time span that she was rock solid and dependable for so many.

She had a passion for gardening, every spring her yard would be organized and planted with enough fruits and vegetables to feed an army. She loved reading, watching her beloved Red Sox, chatting with her friends, and cooking big dinners for her family. She was feisty and her laugh was infectious.

She is survived by her nieces: Jill (Ernie) Martin, Patty (John) Clemens, Cyndy Ross; nephew, Peter Picciano; greatnieces and nephews: Amanda Oropallo, Mark J. Oropallo, Courtney Kolb, Sophie Ross, Sadie Clemens, and Johnny Clemens; great-great niece and nephew: Parker and Carson Kolb; and her bonus family: Krissy, Mike, Abby, and Seth Kane.

The family will hold a graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery for Dorrie on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.