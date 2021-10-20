Dolores J. Felice

AUBURN — Dolores J. Felice, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening Oct. 17, 2021 at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Naomi (Van Deusen) Masek and resided most of her life in the Auburn area.

In her earlier years, she worked at the former Hislips Department Store. Dolores also waitressed at the Green Acres Restaurant and lastly was employed as a home health aide in Cayuga County. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She was a former president and very proud, lifetime member of the VFW Post 1975 Woman's Auxiliary in Auburn. She could always be seen marching in one of our local parades. Dolores will be sadly missed by her family and friends, especially her smile that would light up the room when she entered.

She is survived by her loving children, three sons: Clint (Deborah) Seyer, of Anchorage, AK, Lance A. (Beth) Seyer, of Black Diamond, WA, Anthony P. (Cathy) Felice, of Auburn; a sister, Carol Dennis; brother, Rudolph (Cheryl) Masek, Jr.; four grandchildren: Clinton C. (Gladys) Seyer, Kimberly Seyer, Jacqueline Seyer, Anthony P. Felice, Jr.; six great-grandchildren: Caitlynn, Elizabeth, Riesen, Ralph, Charles, Brooklyn; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband Anthony in 1989.

Calling hours are this Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Her Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m., Thursday in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021 or the Vera House, 23 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203.