Dolores 'Totsie' Namisnak

Born Aug. 30, 1928 in Auburn, she was the daughter of Cyril and Hattie Young Fernandes. Following the death of her mother at a young age, Totsie was lovingly raised by John and Enie Bedell. She was a 1946 East High School graduate who then worked for many years as a bank teller in both Auburn and Skaneateles. She was a skilled and enthusiastic basketball and tennis player. A lifelong resident of Auburn, she loved spending summers at Girl Scout camp and Emerson Park as well as going downtown and ice skating at Hoopes Park. She enjoyed the beach, walking and competitive games of Scrabble. Totsie's deep appreciation for animals, nature and taking time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life is a gift that she instilled in us all. Family was her pride and joy in life. Her resilience and the endless love she radiated made her a patient and selfless mother. Her guidance is evident in the daughters that she raised and the closeness of her family. To her grandchildren she was a constant companion and storyteller. Her dog Coco also held a special place in her heart.