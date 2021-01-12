Domenica 'May' Henderson

Sept. 5, 1926 - Jan. 6, 2021

AUBURN — Domenica "May" Henderson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital. The daughter of Italian immigrants Frank and Elena Giovanniello, May was born on Sept. 5, 1926 in Queens and eventually moved with her parents and sister, Gloria (Conway) to Ellenville.

May was a graduate of Ellenville High School and later Albany Teachers College where she received a degree in Foreign Languages. With her passion for linguistics, she became a French and Spanish teacher at the middle and high school levels, and later taught in a pilot program introducing conversational Spanish in Somerville, NJ elementary grades.

May met the love of her life, Robert J. Henderson after they were introduced by the family doctor. After a courtship they were happily married for 54 years. While raising their five children, May supported her husband, moving their family across New York state in his various jobs within the Department of Corrections. After settling in Auburn in 1970, May enjoyed using her multilingual skillset at Adams Travel Agency, where she worked for a number of years.