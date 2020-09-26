× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Domenick 'Deco' Paradise

Dec. 18, 1930 — Sept. 24, 2020

SENECA FALLS — Domenick “Deco” Paradise, 89, of Seneca Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Canandaigua, NY.

There will be no prior calling hours, and a graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Cemetery, E. Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, NY, with Rev. James Fennessy of St. Patrick's Church, officiating. Because of the Covid virus, you are requested to wear a mask and to be social distanced. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Deco's name, to Fetch-A-Friend Rescue, 92 Garden St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148, or to Pathway Home, 1529 State Route 414, Seneca Falls, NY. 13148. A celebration of Dom's life will be held post covid; notification will be published in local media.

Mr. Paradise was born in Phelps, NY on Dec. 18, 1930, the son of the late Domenick and Narda (Casamassima) Paradise. He was the youngest of 18 siblings. He lived most of his life in Seneca Falls where he attended Mynderse Academy. His love for athletics was born on the courts and playing fields. He started in varsity competition for three years in football, two years in basketball and three years in baseball.