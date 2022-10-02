Dominick J. Viscardi

Nov. 27, 1930 - Sept. 12, 2022

OCALA, FL - Dominick J. Viscardi of Ocala, FL, born and raised in Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully at 91 on September 12, 2022.

Dominick served in the U.S.Marine Corps attaining the rank of Master Sergeant and served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. After his military service, Dominick was a Construction Project Manager for US Homes and Paparone Construction in Cherry Hill, NJ.

As a licensed Private Pilot, he was an active member of the Hammonton Flying Club when living in New Jersey, where he flew sailplanes. He loved airplanes and everything about them, traveling to air shows and museums across the country.

He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and he continued playing tennis and golf into his 90s at the Oakrun Country Club in Ocala, FL.

Dominick was a dedicated member of the Ocala West United Methodist Church. For several years he donated his time helping seniors acquire necessary medical equipment donated from families in the Ocala area, helping hundreds of seniors live a better quality of life.

His family in Auburn, NY looked forward to his annual Christmas visits with his beloved wife, Adelaide. He enjoyed family holiday traditions, eating Italian food and Christmas cookies with his numerous relatives. Dominick always had a great sense of humor right up to his final days.

Dominick was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Carrie Viscardi; his wife, Adelaide Viscardi; sister Virginia Wawro; brother-in-law-Ted "Squirt" Wawro; and brother, Ralph Viscardi. He is survived by his daughters Christine Gorman and Vicki Robbins of CA; sister-in-law, Antoinette Viscardi of Auburn; as well as five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Jim and Fran LeRocca for their many years of friendship and caregiving to Dominick.

Dominick's remains will be interred at Florida National Cemetery. If you wish to honor his life through charity, please send donations to Ocala West United Methodist Church at www.ocalawestumc.com/giving.html.