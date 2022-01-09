Donald Alfred Martino

Dec. 14, 1935-Dec. 31, 2021

AUBURN - Don Martino, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Finger Lakes Center for Living after a short illness.

Don was born in Syracuse, NY, the son of Evelyn (Zona) and Casto Martino. As a young boy, he worked at the Hotel Syracuse as a bus boy. After he graduated from Central High in 1954, he attended Syracuse University.

In the mid 1950s, he began his career in the business world, managing a Marion Margaret Ice Cream Store first in Syracuse, then in Auburn for several years. In July of 1958, he left for active-duty training for the Army, at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He served for two years in various capacities and was in the reserves before being honorably discharged in 1964.

He managed Cayuga Lanes Bowling Alley, from 1967-1988, where he made lifelong friends that included patrons and employees. During this time, he ran bowling leagues, clinics, and classes. He was also a mentor to those who were just starting out. He bowled himself, being a consistent high scorer over the years, entering the coveted 700 club, and winning trophies. In 1980, Don bought the old Parkway East Lounge on Prospect St. naming it the Winners Circle, both places were very successful, and the whole community felt the loss when in June of 1988, Cayuga Lanes burned down. He went into his final business venture when he bought the Arnold Palmer Driving Range in the 1990s. In between business ventures, he also enjoyed trips with friends and family, buying a cottage on Owasco Lake, and his favorite pastimes of golf, bowling, watching baseball games, flying his Cessna plane, fishing, and boating.

Don was very social and outgoing, and often went out of his way to do things for others. Whether it was loaning anyone something of his, or helping them out, he had a heart of gold. He loved kids, and Arnold Palmer was remodeled to draw in the kids as well as adults. He also loved animals, especially dogs, and his last dog, Pooch, was his favorite.

Don was predeceased by his parents, his sister, and her husband, Gloria Martino DeCirce (Michael DeCirce). Survivors include his brother, Joseph (Doris) Martino; nieces Brenda (Jim) Becker and Karen (Terry) Engels; nephews Mike (Laura) DeCirce, Dave (Martha) DeCirce, Greg (Sharon) DeCirce, Joe (Kim) Martino; and great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

Don will always be remembered for his love and generosity to anyone, for remaining young-at-heart, and his kindness to animals. He will be greatly missed, but his family and friends are left with so many special memories of time spent with him.

Calling hour will be held from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Pettigrass Funeral Home. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Donations may be made to the SPCA of Auburn, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.