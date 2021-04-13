Donald 'Chief' Powers

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean (Hall) Powers; and children: Tina (Mike) Slater, of Moravia, NY, Mark (Rosy), of Santa Maria, CA, and Troy, of Moravia, NY; grandchildren: Kayla, Zach, Carrie, Katherine, Jenny, and Steven; great-grandchild: Tenzin; and several nieces and nephews; also survived by his siblings: Shirley (Ray) Slayton, of Clearwater, FL, Robert (Joanne) Powers, of Watkins Glen, NY, A. Charlie (Claudia) Powers, of Haysville, KS, Michael (Maria) Powers, of Santa Maria, CA, Susan (John) Pusloskie, of Avon, NY, Linda Lee, of St. Petersburg, FL, Patricia (Carl) Mahon, of Homosassa, FL, Paul (Pam) Powers, of Owego, NY, George Powers, of Paso Robles, CA, and Ronald (Denise) Powers, of Auburn, NY.

Chief worked for Smith Corona for 25 years in Groton and R.E. Dietz in Syracuse and later, Crosible in Moravia before retiring in 2006. Donald was well known in Moravia as "Chief" and he had a kind of charisma if you met him that you wouldn't forget. If you spent time with Chief, you surely have a story to tell. He was a Yankee fan and played softball as a pitcher with his brothers – they created a team called Trudys. He was well known for his pitching style and a joy to watch. He also was one of the best card players in local pitch tournaments. He lived life with a passion from fishing to dancing and golfing. He also enjoyed going to Barb's Diner for breakfast. Chief will be missed by all his family and friends.