Donald 'Chief' Powers
Feb. 25, 1938 - April 7, 2021
MORAVIA — Donald "Chief" Powers, 83, of Dresserville Road, Moravia, passed away at Auburn Memorial Hospital on April 7, 2021. Chief was born on Feb. 25, 1938 in Auburn, NY to the late William Edward Powers and Victoria (Fronczek) Powers in Auburn, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean (Hall) Powers; and children: Tina (Mike) Slater, of Moravia, NY, Mark (Rosy), of Santa Maria, CA, and Troy, of Moravia, NY; grandchildren: Kayla, Zach, Carrie, Katherine, Jenny, and Steven; great-grandchild: Tenzin; and several nieces and nephews; also survived by his siblings: Shirley (Ray) Slayton, of Clearwater, FL, Robert (Joanne) Powers, of Watkins Glen, NY, A. Charlie (Claudia) Powers, of Haysville, KS, Michael (Maria) Powers, of Santa Maria, CA, Susan (John) Pusloskie, of Avon, NY, Linda Lee, of St. Petersburg, FL, Patricia (Carl) Mahon, of Homosassa, FL, Paul (Pam) Powers, of Owego, NY, George Powers, of Paso Robles, CA, and Ronald (Denise) Powers, of Auburn, NY.
Donald was predeceased by his parents and siblings: William J. Powers, John L. Powers, Thomas R. Powers, Margaret J. Powers, and Winifred M. Frost (Powers).
Chief worked for Smith Corona for 25 years in Groton and R.E. Dietz in Syracuse and later, Crosible in Moravia before retiring in 2006. Donald was well known in Moravia as "Chief" and he had a kind of charisma if you met him that you wouldn't forget. If you spent time with Chief, you surely have a story to tell. He was a Yankee fan and played softball as a pitcher with his brothers – they created a team called Trudys. He was well known for his pitching style and a joy to watch. He also was one of the best card players in local pitch tournaments. He lived life with a passion from fishing to dancing and golfing. He also enjoyed going to Barb's Diner for breakfast. Chief will be missed by all his family and friends.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service (limited seating for family and close friends) will be held after calling hours at 4 p.m. Wednesday April 14, 2021 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia with Rev. William Moorby officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Moravia.
Social distancing and masks will be required. Friends or family wishing to make a memorial contribution can be made to Four Town First Aid, PO Box #28, Moravia, NY 13118.