Donald Christopher DeGiovine
Oct. 18, 1936 - Dec. 23, 2020
AUBURN - Donald Christopher DeGiovine passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on December 23, 2020. Don, as his friends knew him, was born in Queens, NY to Otello and Camille DeGiovine, on October 18, 1936. He was the eldest of three active boys that included brothers, Raymond and Billy, who were jokingly accredited with giving their Mother gray hair. The DeGiovine's relocated to Greenville, NY in 1948 and he attended Greenville Central School where he excelled in multiple athletics, earning State Championships and NYS record achievements as a Track and Field Athlete that were held for years.
Don's love of sports grew as he and his family moved to Auburn in 1963 with General Electric as a Drafting Engineer. He concluded his distinguished career in April, 1993. Prior to and during his retirement, he supported Syracuse University athletics and the Red Sox were his team. He attended events at the Dome and spent the summer months at Double Day Field, seldom missing a game with his wife, Marilyn (Gasparro), the love of his life. Don and Marilyn were married on July 22, 2006 and were inseparable; their married life was filled with great humor and love.
Don also loved the Auburn community and worked tirelessly on his home, as well as the homes of any friend that needed his labor or building expertise. Don's home was a reflection of his strong work ethic and became his pride and joy. His life was a humble one that focused on his love of family and simplicity. As a husband, father, and grandfather, Don was "the real deal," living with conviction. He raised his daughters, Barbara and Diane to understand that family and personal integrity were paramount. He was fiercely independent, proud, and protective of his family. Those closest to him knew his gentle heart.
Don was predeceased by his mother and father, Camille and Otello; brother, William DeGiovine and nephew, Cpl Christopher DeGiovine, Fallen Hero, Iraq 2007. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; brother, Raymond as well as his children Diane DeGiovine (Fred Bush) and Barbara Fenton (Greg Tuttle); his grandchildren Nicholas Fenton (Abbey Olenick), Kyle Fenton (Michelle Benevento), Chelsea Bush (Eric Vieau) and Alex Bush. Extended family includes stepchildren Patty Lull (Harry) and Dominick Trinca (Lori) as well as step-grandchildren: Ryan Trinca, Trisha and Megan Shea (Grant Krystofik), Amy Wallner, Catie and Jessica Wood and great grandchild, Braydon Trinca. Also, very special cousins Anthony Gasparro and Rich Gardner.
The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Don. Arrangements are by the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Contributions in lieu of flowers to the Wounded Warrior Project.