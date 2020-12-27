Donald Christopher DeGiovine

Oct. 18, 1936 - Dec. 23, 2020

AUBURN - Donald Christopher DeGiovine passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on December 23, 2020. Don, as his friends knew him, was born in Queens, NY to Otello and Camille DeGiovine, on October 18, 1936. He was the eldest of three active boys that included brothers, Raymond and Billy, who were jokingly accredited with giving their Mother gray hair. The DeGiovine's relocated to Greenville, NY in 1948 and he attended Greenville Central School where he excelled in multiple athletics, earning State Championships and NYS record achievements as a Track and Field Athlete that were held for years.

Don's love of sports grew as he and his family moved to Auburn in 1963 with General Electric as a Drafting Engineer. He concluded his distinguished career in April, 1993. Prior to and during his retirement, he supported Syracuse University athletics and the Red Sox were his team. He attended events at the Dome and spent the summer months at Double Day Field, seldom missing a game with his wife, Marilyn (Gasparro), the love of his life. Don and Marilyn were married on July 22, 2006 and were inseparable; their married life was filled with great humor and love.