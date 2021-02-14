Donald Condes

Sept. 3, 1968 - Feb. 9, 2021

AUBURN - Donald Condes, a life long resident of Auburn, died unexpectedly, February 9, 2021 at the age of 52. Donald was born in Auburn on September 3, 1968.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends, having a good party, yard games, fishing, manning the grill, camping, bonfires, boating, playing softball, watching football, NASCAR, and spending holidays with his closest friends and family.

He was known by everyone for his boisterous personality, love for good-time, and signature sayings. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Often being called upon by others to help fix vehicles, participate in construction projects, or be a shoulder to lean on during a difficult time.

Donald is survived by his brothers David Condes, Kevin (Tammy) Babcock, and William (Debbie) Babcock; daughter, Courtney Condes; grandchildren Cameron, Carmelo, Kingston, Kamari, and Koby; several nieces and nephews including Mark Pinchak and his children Alexis, Hailey and Christian, Tyler Condes (Gina) and their children Logan and Noah, Jake Condes, Megan Condes, Nicole Spaulding and her children Nicholas, Noah and Mathew Babcock and Brittney Clarke. He is predeceased by his parents Bernard and Sharon Vinsonhaler Condes of Auburn.