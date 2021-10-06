Donald Delaney

Aug. 23, 1962 - Oct. 1, 2021

AUBURN — Donald Delaney, 59, of VanAnden Street, Auburn, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at his home. A life long Auburnian, Don was born Aug. 23, 1962, the son of the late Donald and Ann "Terry" (Connors) Delaney.

In his early years he was employed with Homick's Clothing Store, and later, retired from Auburn Correctional Facility as a corrections officer, following 31 years of faithful service. Don was an enthusiastic Cleveland Browns and New York Mets fan and enjoyed golf, fishing and camping. He was an avid spectator of NASCAR and a talented cyclist and skier years ago.

He is survived by his two sons: Donald "DJ" Delaney II, of CT and Michael Delaney (Taylor Acresti), of Auburn; Jan Netti Delaney, of Auburn; three sisters: Michelle Zalone, of Rochester, Patricia Shores (Stephen), of MA, and Catherine Malatin (Dean), of Marcellus; granddaughter, Brynleigh Delaney, of Auburn; longtime companion, Cathy Marchisin, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by a brother-in-law Ronald Zalone.