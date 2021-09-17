Donald 'Don' Edwin Kennedy, Sr.

Jan. 26, 1930 - Sept. 15, 2021

HANOVER, PA — Donald "Don" Edwin Kennedy, Sr., 91, of Hanover, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. He was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Don was born on Jan. 26, 1930 in Moravia, NY to Paul and Genevieve Kennedy and was the youngest of three children, Paul (deceased) and Evelyn (deceased).

Growing up, Don was an active member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America and enjoyed spending time fishing, boating and water-skiing on Owasco Lake while helping maintain the buildings around several of his family's nearby farms. He developed a love for carpentry and enjoyed applying his mathematical skills to projects big and small. Upon graduation from Moravia High School in 1947, he began working at the Smith-Corona Typewriter Plant in Groton, NY. In 1950, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving at Haneda International Airport in Tokoyo, Japan from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1954.