 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald 'Don' L. Defendorf

  • 0

Donald 'Don' L. Defendorf

March 3, 1959 - Dec. 5, 2022

UNION SPRINGS — Donald "Don" L. Defendorf, 63, of Union Springs, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Born in Auburn, NY on March 3, 1959, he was the middle child of Joan Defendorf and the late Leonard F. Defendorf.

Don is survived by his mother, Joan (Barnard) Defendorf; his daughter, Kerrie (Sam) Lovejoy; grandchildren: Knowles and Ellison Lovejoy; and two siblings: Gail (Eric) and Jim (Linda).

Don moved to Rochester, NY in his early 20s, and graduated from Alfred State. He worked various jobs while in Rochester, with his favorite being at the Genesee Brewery. He returned to Cayuga County in 2006. Don enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, listening to music, playing the guitar, and the Beatles.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department would be welcome in Don's name. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News