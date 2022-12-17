Donald 'Don' L. Defendorf

March 3, 1959 - Dec. 5, 2022

UNION SPRINGS — Donald "Don" L. Defendorf, 63, of Union Springs, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Born in Auburn, NY on March 3, 1959, he was the middle child of Joan Defendorf and the late Leonard F. Defendorf.

Don is survived by his mother, Joan (Barnard) Defendorf; his daughter, Kerrie (Sam) Lovejoy; grandchildren: Knowles and Ellison Lovejoy; and two siblings: Gail (Eric) and Jim (Linda).

Don moved to Rochester, NY in his early 20s, and graduated from Alfred State. He worked various jobs while in Rochester, with his favorite being at the Genesee Brewery. He returned to Cayuga County in 2006. Don enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, listening to music, playing the guitar, and the Beatles.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department would be welcome in Don's name. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.