Donald 'Duane' Kenyon

July 12, 1938 - Jan. 17, 2022

Donald "Duane" Kenyon, 83, of Quicksilver Drive, Auburn, died Monday, January 17, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Genoa, July 12, 1938, the son of the late Howard and Edith (Foster) Kenyon.

Duane grew up in the four corners of Sennett and attended Weedsport High School. As a young man, he enjoyed spending time at the Farm Auction in Sennett, doing odd jobs with Barski Farms and seeing his buddies of the Sennett Volunteer Fire Department on Turnpike Road.

He is survived by two brothers, Howard of Auburn and Richard (Carol) of Clyde; one sister, Barbara Bower (Howard) of Cortland; and nieces and nephews, including nephew William Clark, with whom Duane was as close to as a brother. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters Karen Clark and Beverly Hunter.

Funeral services and burial in Soule Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

